We are delighted to feature our new partners Korea MICE Association to share who they are and what they have been doing for their members during COVID.

What is the size and scope of the Korean MICE Industry?

The Korean MICE Industry employees over 28,000 people and has a massive economic impact on:

Production: Roughly 21.2 trillion KRW a year

Income: Approx. 4.8 trillion KRW a year

Imports: Over 1.8 trillion KRW a year

What are some of the characteristics of the Korean MICE Industry that will contribute to its Recovery processes?

‘Communication’ and ‘Listening’ will be key to the recovery process. Korea MICE Association (KMA) have been working as a ‘communicator’ and ‘bridge’ between the government and private sector, ensuring our members have the latest updates.

KMA have also worked closely with the ‘Ministry of Employment and Labor’, to design and create a ‘PCO/PEO’ sector designated as a ‘Special Employment Support Industry’, allowing PCO/PEO employees to get a ‘Employment Support Fund’ for 240 days.

What plans is the Korea MICE Association putting into place to support its members and the sector?

To aid our members, we have announced a grace period for our annual fees until June 2021 and have also initiated fee support for online conference or online education programs.

We’ve also created ‘Industry Guidelines’ for the COVID-19 pandemic and retain communication with industry and stakeholders.

What are three things you’d like the rest of the APAC region to know about your industry?