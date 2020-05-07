PCMA Digital Event Strategist – Lesson 1

PCMA Digital Event Strategist – Lesson 1

What role does organizational strategy play as the starting point for event strategy? This lesson lays the groundwork for understanding how organizations create value, and ultimately change, over long periods of time with clearly defined event strategies as a driving force in the short term. Using a robust case study, we’ll explore how one association defined their organizational strategy and designed a first-time digital event to activate on that strategy.

Clock Hour(s): 1.5   |   EIC Domain: Domain A: Strategic Planning

May 7, 2020