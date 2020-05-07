PCMA Digital Event Strategist – Lesson 2

Lesson 2: Building Digital into your Meeting Strategy

Digital Event Strategic Planning focuses on your ability to clearly articulate a digital event plan in a one-page overview that leaders of your organization can buy into. The lesson covers various meeting types and strategies to align the digital technologies, as well as the considerations that go into building a “dream team” of suppliers, internal staff and volunteers.

Clock Hour(s): 1.5   |   EIC Domain: Domain A: Strategic Planning

May 7, 2020