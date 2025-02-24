PCMA APAC Presents The Business Of Events 2025: MASTER. MIND.

PCMA APAC is proud to present The Business Of Events 2025, taking place from 13-15 April 2025, once again at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. On the heel of an extremely well-received 2024 conference, PCMA APAC is thrilled to return to Singapore to reconnect the community from across the Asia Pacific region. The countdown is on for an event that promises to inspire, innovate, and ignite progress within the business events community.

Exploring the Dual Pillars of Leadership

Under the theme The Business of Events 2025: MASTER. MIND., this year’s event converges the dual pillars of mastery and intellectual prowess in leadership within an intergenerational workforce.

Building on BOE 2024’s exploration of the duality between Unlearning and Relearning, BOE 2025 unites experienced and emerging leaders for real-time discussions. Participants will delve into crucial dualities—Skill and Strategy, IQ and EQ, Personal and Professional Growth, alongside Broad and Deep Exploration—essential for navigating today’s complex business landscapes with Inspirational and Aspirational Imagination.

Unveiling Our Stellar Speaker Line-Up

The Business of Events 2025 brings together the industry’s most visionary leaders to inspire, challenge, and transform. We are thrilled to open the conference with Dr Ayesha Khanna, a renowned Singaporean thought leader, Co-founder and CEO of Addo, and a global authority on artificial intelligence and technology innovation. With her extensive expertise advising CEOs and Boards, Dr Khanna will illuminate the transformative potential of AI and its profound implications for the future of business events.

We are also proud to partner exclusively with Saxton Speakers Bureau, who will present a lineup of exceptional keynote speakers, including David Knoff, Antarctic Expedition Leader, author, and leadership expert. David’s session will transport attendees into the gripping narrative of his acclaimed book, 537 Days of Winter, sharing invaluable lessons in resilience, leadership, and navigating isolation during one of the longest periods of seclusion in modern Antarctic history.

Closing out Day 1, Azran Osman-Rani, CEO and Co-Founder of Naluri, will deliver a keynote on innovation, resilience, and business transformation. Best known for launching AirAsia X and scaling it from startup to IPO in six years, Azran has a track record of disrupting industries, from aviation to digital health. Now leading Naluri, he is pioneering technology-driven healthcare solutions that are reshaping the future of well-being. With his energetic and insightful approach, Azran will share real-world lessons on leading change, overcoming challenges, and staying ahead in a fast-evolving world.

Adding to the dynamic agenda is Matt Jones, Co-founder and Brand Director of Four Pillars Gin. Matt will captivate audiences with his insights on the art of brand storytelling, showcasing how compelling narratives can reshape business strategies and create lasting impact. His session promises to energise and inspire attendees, leaving them with actionable ideas to transform their own brands.

Anne Jamieson, CEO of Saxton Speaker Bureau, reflects on the collaboration: “Our sponsorship with PCMA represents a significant step forward in our commitment to driving global connections and expanding our reach into the Asian market. By aligning with PCMA, a leader in the business events industry, we’re able to tap into their extensive network and expertise, fostering collaborations that resonate with our mission to inspire, inform, and engage audiences worldwide.”

Breakout Sessions at BOE 2025

Curated by the BOE 2025 Advisory Committee—comprised of PCMA APAC Regional Board Members—this year’s Breakout Sessions will provide practical insights and future-focused strategies to help event professionals stay ahead.

The sessions will cover key areas shaping the industry. Technology will go beyond AI, showcasing cutting-edge innovations that elevate event experiences. Creativity will dive into experience design, storytelling, and cultural influence to set events apart. Humanity will explore how organizational culture and evolving audience behaviors impact business success. Strategy will provide insights into future-proofing events through strategic thinking and sustainable growth. Sustainability will focus on tangible, cost-effective solutions for integrating sustainable practices into event planning.

Additionally, Mastering the Nuances of Chinese Events will offer deep insights into procurement, compliance, and customer behaviors in China, featuring expert perspectives on common gaps, key considerations, and how to craft value-driven experiences. This session will be delivered in Mandarin, with simultaneous interpretation available.

Why Attend?

The Business Of Events 2025 is more than a conference; it’s a movement dedicated to exploring the future of business events in an era of unprecedented change. By joining, you will:

Gain actionable insights from industry leaders.

Network with influential professionals.

Engage in thought-provoking discussions and breakout sessions.

Experience the unparalleled hospitality of Marina Bay Sands.

REGISTER NOW!

Secure your spot today and be part of the transformative journey shaping the business events industry.

Join us as we redefine the future of events—one connection, one insight, and one visionary step at a time.