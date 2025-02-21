4 Simple Questions to Design Emotion Into Events

Thinking about how you want your participants to feel at the end of their experience is a great start to planning your event. But you also need to ask them the right questions to get there.

Author: Beth Surmont

I’ve always been interested in how emotion can spur someone to action — how the exact right words can inspire someone to make a change to their life, how hearing a story that tugs at the heartstrings can open someone up to make a donation to a cause, and how understanding why a piece of legislation threatens their livelihood can get even the most uninvolved person to call their local representative. But none of these things happen without an undercurrent of emotion. If you want someone to do something, you can’t just tell them to do it — you must make them feel it.

When it comes to events, return on emotion is more important than ever. Events are more expensive than ever. It’s harder than ever to get people to come to them. Audience expectations are higher than ever, partly because of the financial and personal investment it takes to travel to an event. We must deliver more than a few new ideas and connections: People need to feel differently because they came to our event.

At the start of our design process with our clients, we ask this question: “How do we want the audience to feel when they leave the event?” We aim to identify at least three emotional states we wish to create — from “inspired” to “excited” to “empowered,” and more. Understanding the emotions we are trying to elicit helps direct how we will theme the event, choose the speakers, and design the formats that are foundational to the event.

Next, we spend time looking through the eyes of this particular audience to understand what each of those emotions mean. While we all share common emotions as humans, there is no one-size-fits-all experience that generates the same universal response. What inspires engineers is different from what excites small business owners, and both are different from what makes nurses feel empowered.

The best way to accomplish the return on emotion you seek is by asking four simple questions, preferably in a one-on-one interview or focus group:

What draws you to an event?

What makes you enjoy an event?

What makes you remember an event?

What makes you tell someone else about an event?

Those responses help us understand the motivations, fears, and needs of the audience. It also gives us a peek into what types of special moments would resonate and be meaningful. And then we can combine these elements to create the path to our desired emotional outcomes.

For example, an event that serves small businesses must build up emotional leverage to encourage people to take time away from their work to join an advocacy day. A CEO can make a statement from the stage to encourage people to sign up; but pairing the request with a series of visuals that show specific impact to the bottom line of their businesses is the lever that inspires action.

On the other hand, one way to create connection and loyalty and gain repeat attendees at an event for nurses — who work in high-pressure environments and often go unrecognized — could be to throw a party where participants can cut loose, relax, and celebrate each other.

There’s a bonus within this framework. In a world overflowing with noise and endless options, an event that strikes an emotional chord stands out. Emotion isn’t just the on-site experience; it’s your most powerful marketing strategy. When industry newcomers ask their colleagues, “Which event should I attend?” the one they’ll recommend is the one that tapped into their emotions.

Beth Surmont, CMP-Fellow, FASAE, CAE, is vice president of event strategy and design for marketing, strategy, and experience agency 360 Live Media.