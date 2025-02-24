PCMA APAC The Business Of Events 2025 Registration Terms & Conditions

Cancellation Policy

Cancellation of registration must be submitted in writing via email ([email protected]). All in-person registrations include a non-refundable $50,- processing fee (additional bank fee may apply from your financial institution). There are no refunds for cancellations received after 8 March. No refunds will be granted for no-shows registrations. Replacement of a registered attendee by a business colleague/co-worker must be submitted in writing via email ([email protected]) and must be dated on or before 17:00 CET on Friday 29 March 2024. These requests will not be accepted without advance written authorization from PCMA ([email protected]). A $50,-substitution processing fee will apply (additional bank fee may apply from your financial institution).

Data Privacy

Your data privacy and security are important to us. When you register for this event, PCMA will process your data in accordance with our legitimate interests for hosting an industry event and for being a community-based organization. Please review our privacy policy, including how to exercise your rights under GDPR.

Liability Waiver + Be Well Agreement

As a condition of my participation in this meeting or event, I hereby waive any claim I may have against the PCMA, their officers, directors, employees, or agents, volunteers or against the presenters or speakers, for reliance on any information presented and release PCMA from and against any and all liability for damage or injury that may arise from my participation or attendance at the program. I further understand and agree that all property rights in the material presented, including common law copyright, are expressly reserved to the presenter or speaker or to PCMA. I acknowledge that participation in these events and activities brings some risk and I do hereby assume responsibility for my own well-being. If another individual participates in my place per PCMA transfer policy, the new registrant agrees to this disclaimer and waiver by default of transfer. I understand that travel and gathering involves risk of sickness. I (and on behalf of my guest(s)) waive and release PCMA and its sponsors and exhibitors, and their employees and agents, from and against claims, liabilities and expenses arising from injury, sickness or death or other communicable disease due to travel to or attendance at this event. I will take necessary precautions while at the event including, but not limited to, engaging in appropriate social distancing, wearing a mask when requested and/or required, minimize face touching, frequently washing hands and avoiding risky environments such as overcrowded bars or restaurants. I agree to not attend any PCMA event if I feel ill. This waiver and release is binding on me and my heirs and successors.

Code of Conduct

PCMA is a listening organization focused on its participants. The Business of Event is designed to increase interaction, engagement, collaboration, connectivity and community, in a fun and safe learning environment. We value the participation of each member of the community and endeavor to deliver an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. Conference participants are expected to conduct themselves with integrity, courtesy and respect for others and maintain the highest level of professionalism at all conference programs and events, whether officially sponsored by PCMA or not. All attendees, guests, speakers, organizers, volunteers, partners, vendors and staff at any PCMA event are required to observe the following Code of Conduct. PCMA is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race or religion. We do not tolerate harassment of conference participants in any form. All communication should be appropriate for a professional audience including people of diverse backgrounds and cultures. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate for the conference. Be kind to others. Do not insult or defame participants. Harassment in any form, sexist, racist, or exclusionary jokes are not condoned at any PCMA event. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the conference at the sole discretion of PCMA. Thank you for helping to make this a welcoming event for all.

Media Waiver

I hereby give consent to PCMA to photograph and video of this event for use in industry news and promotional material, in print, electronic and other media, including the PCMA and it’s partner(s) website(s). By participating in this event, I grant these organizations the right to use any image, photograph, voice or likeness, without limitation, in its promotional materials and publicity efforts without compensation. All media become the property of PCMA. Media may be displayed, distributed or used by PCMA and partner(s) for any purpose.

GDPR Opt-In

PCMA would like to publicly list you as an attendee. This helps drive attendance, and we kindly ask for your participation. If you agree, we will list your name, title, company, and location on the website https://www.pcma.org/apac/thebusinessofevents/

Sponsor Opt In

With the support of our sponsors, The Business of Event is able to take place in Singapore. I agree that my information may be shared so that The Business of Event sponsors can contact me following the event to promote their business and services.