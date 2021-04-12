Partner in Focus: Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

In 2020, PCMA and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) formed a partnership focusing on educating and upskilling MICE professionals in Thailand. In this Q&A with TCEB, we get an inside look at how the organisation is supporting the recovery of the region and why they invest in their people.

TCEB has always been a proactive partner in the business events industry, why do you feel partnerships are valuable to the future (recovery) of the region?

To stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving business events industry, education needs undoubtedly to be a lifelong pursuit. As the Thai government’s flagship business events body, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organisation) or TCEB, is the passionate steward of this belief and stands at the center of a diverse and collaborative network that promotes the development of MICE capabilities in Thailand and across the ASEAN.

We continue to embrace the spirit of collaboration and we are thankful to be partnering with major MICE players ranging from local and international associations to international Convention and Visitors Bureaux (CVBs) to seize the opportunity to reinforce Thailand’s reputation as the education hub of ASEAN for MICE executives and entrepreneurs to strengthen the skills of MICE industry professionals, placing them front and center on the world stage.

Why did TCEB choose to partner with PCMA and offer scholarships for professionals to complete the Digital Event Strategist (DES) course?

TCEB provide support on the DES course to encourage Thai MICE operators to improve their products and services so they can cater to the needs of new potential business, as many MICE businesses were propelled to move into virtual after the pandemic.

Congratulations on having 20 professionals including SITE Thailand’s Executive Committee complete the Digital Event Strategist course through the “TCEB MICE Capabilities Development”. Why is it important to TCEB to expand career opportunities for Thai MICE operators?

The dynamic of the MICE industry workforce will play a vital role in driving the competitiveness of MICE professionals in Thailand, by tapping into a vast network of MICE operators. We raise the bar when it comes to professional standards. The key aim – and ultimate result – is to delight MICE travelers from around the world, who revel in Thailand’s famously warm hospitality.

What value does TCEB have on upskilling the meeting and events industry?

TCEB offers a wide range of world-class professional development programs including EIC (Events Industry Council) Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), IAEE (International Association of Exhibitions and Events) Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM) Learning Program, MPI (Meeting Professionals International) Certified Event Designer, SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) Certified Incentive Specialist and Certified Incentive Travel Professional, and PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association) Digital Event Strategist (DES).

All these industry-leading organisations have selected Thailand as the regional center for their acclaimed advanced professional education programs for the MICE industry in partnership with TCEB. We have equipped ASEAN MICE professionals with international knowledge and best practices of MICE, and we create new partnerships with the regional and international business events communities while developing and certifying expertise in the ASEAN MICE industry.

How will the “TCEB MICE Capabilities Development” assist in the recovery of the regions business events?

We foster professional and organisational development to raise the standard of MICE capabilities across the region and to reaffirm Thailand’s reputation as the premier MICE destination in Asia.

Is there anything else you want to share / or want the PCMA community to know?

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) continues to shape the business events industry of Thailand with exceptional acumen and effective solutions. With a robust service support system and innovative approaches to co-create distinctive programs for the organisers, TCEB is redefining the MICE landscape to maintain Thailand’s impact as a top Asian business destination.

Established by Royal Decree in 2002, the government agency is tasked with promoting and developing the business tourism sector in Thailand. Since 2004, TCEB has successfully established the country as Asia’s largest business events hub, by providing amenable service support for MICE programs.

Today, TCEB is heeding the government’s economic ‘Thailand 4.0’ policy, and targeting ten key industries to align with international interests and be future-ready.

TCEB is your reliable partner in all aspects of your business events.