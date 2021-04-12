Two Perspectives on the Same GMID Event

Mask-to-Mask Interaction

The GMID hybrid meeting was the first industry event that I attended in person for more than a year — on March 10, 2020, I reluctantly sent my regrets for a scheduled hard-hat tour of the Javits Center expansion as the scope of the city’s COVID-19 infection rate was becoming clear. I would have found it impossible that day to comprehend that within weeks, that same convention center would be turned into a field hospital as the pandemic brought New York City to its knees or that scarcely a year later, Javits would become a massive dispensing site for the vaccines that hold the promise of leading us out of this global nightmare.

Fully vaccinated, I was excited but still nervous about going to an event in person. Happily, the invitation that I received from the GMID NY Planning Committee more than anticipated and answered all of my questions — complete with a video that illustrated the Conrad New York Downtown’s cleaning and disinfectant protocols. It also told me exactly which entrance I should use, described social distancing and mask requirements, and outlined the agenda down to the minute.

The event sponsors were on top of their game, but I have gotten a little out of practice navigating my way from my home in Brooklyn into Manhattan — I didn’t anticipate that there would be no cabs at all on a street where they once were a sure bet. It took a few minutes for a car service I called to arrive, and then more time when a blocked-off entrance to the Battery Tunnel forced us to reroute.

I realized that there wasn’t much I could do about the delay — and also that Michelle would be attending online, so there was no chance that Convene would miss the event altogether. As I admired the view of the East River from the Brooklyn Bridge, the driver wanted to talk. He’d made a practice, he told me, of asking his passengers what it had been like for them living through the pandemic in New York. He had stayed at home, not working, for seven months, he said, because he had a wife and small children, and didn’t want to risk making them ill. It had been terrifying and awful, and we were glad that part was over, we agreed.

I finally arrived, a bit late, to a gleaming Conrad, where staff had affixed white arrows on the stairs that led to the ballroom level. I was grateful that someone had remained stationed in the prefunction area, helping latecomers like me print a badge by scanning a QR code. After a spritz of hand sanitizer, I entered the ballroom, which ordinarily holds 156 people and was set for 48, and took a seat in the back row.

It was great to be there, and two big screens flanking the stage made sure I didn’t miss any of the video presentations or the online conversation. I soon found myself reflecting on how familiar it felt to be there, but also how things still felt a little off. Sitting masked, in pin-straight rows, careful not to get too close to one another, seemed to drain some of our individuality and conviviality away. At the same time, I was surprised at how happy it made me to hear the sound of the audience breaking into applause and to hear the conversational hum that filled the room at the event’s end — things I had long taken for granted at in-person events.

Toward the end of the program, hotel staff brought in trays of champagne and desserts, gracefully distributed in an evenly spaced ballet. I toasted the return of events to New York City with the rest of the group but didn’t stay to talk — I felt afraid of pushing my luck.

Outside, the evening had turned golden. A pathway along the Hudson River carried a steady stream of people and I stood and listened for a minute to a busker playing an electric guitar. Here in lower Manhattan, I easily got a cab, which was a good sign, I thought, of life coming back into the city. All of New York must be starved for conversation — the cabdriver who took me back to Brooklyn also was a talker. From the front seat, he showed me pictures on his phone of architecture that he admired in Queens, where he lived, and shared his plan to study literature when he stopped driving a cab.

As much as the elegant ballroom and insights from the panel, those moments were what stuck with me — serendipitous encounters that allow you the privilege of seeing for a moment how other people experience the world. It feels good to know that after a year of COVID, more of them are on their way to something better. — Barbara Palmer