Oklahoma City’s Rapid Growth: Why Meeting Planners Should Consider This Rising Star

Oklahoma City (OKC) is quickly becoming one of the most exciting destinations for meetings and events, and its rapid growth shows no signs of slowing down. With over $7 billion invested in city development, new convention spaces, and the brand new OKANA waterpark resort, OKC is positioning itself as a dynamic hub for conferences and conventions.
Here are five key reasons why meeting planners should consider Oklahoma City for their next event:
- Massive Investment in Growth: Through its MAPS projects, OKC has invested over $7 billion into the city’s growth, including green spaces, a thriving river scene, and new event venues. This commitment ensures a city that is always evolving to meet the needs of event planners.
- State-of-the-Art Convention Center: The 500,000-square-foot convention center offers ample meeting space and is adjacent to a 70-acre downtown park, providing attendees with a scenic environment.
- Convenient Transportation: OKC features a modern streetcar system with 22 stops connecting downtown and midtown corridors. Convention-goers can enjoy free access to the streetcar system, making it easy to explore the city.
- OKANA Waterpark Resort: Open as of April 2025, OKANA offers 404 rooms and a range of event spaces. This unique resort is truly fun for all ages and offers the perfect setting for both corporate events and leisure.
- Vibrant Community: With nearly 19,000 hotel rooms, a booming culinary and arts scene, and a safe, welcoming environment, OKC is the ideal location for any event, big or small.