Ocean Casino Resort: The Ultimate Destination for Your Next Meeting or Event

If you’re searching for a venue that combines luxury, convenience, and entertainment, look no further than Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. This premier destination, located along the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, offers everything you need to make your next meeting or event unforgettable.

Conveniently situated within an hour’s drive from Philadelphia, two hours from New York City, and three hours from Washington D.C., Ocean Casino Resort is easily accessible for attendees. The resort boasts 1,860 guest rooms, all with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Atlantic City skyline.

Ocean stands tall both literally and figuratively. As the tallest building in Atlantic City, it offers limitless views, making it a true standout. The resort features 160,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting and convention space, complemented by 90,000 square feet of outdoor space, perfect for any event. Whether you’re hosting a small meeting or a large convention, the venue’s vast offerings can accommodate all needs.

In addition to its exceptional meeting facilities, Ocean Casino Resort offers an impressive array of dining options, world-class entertainment, and an eclectic mix of lounges. Its energetic casino floor and award-winning restaurants will ensure your attendees have plenty to enjoy after their business sessions. With all these amenities and its prime location, Ocean is far more than just a casino—it’s a luxury resort that redefines what it means to host a meeting or convention.