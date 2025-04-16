MGM Grand’s $300 Million Renovation Marks a New Era for Meetings and Events

MGM Resorts is embarking on a monumental $300 million renovation of MGM Grand Hotel & Casino’s main tower room and suites, signaling a new chapter for one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic properties.

With more than 4,200 rooms and suites set for an upgrade, this extensive renovation will convert roughly 350 standard rooms into over 110 new suites offering spacious, luxurious accommodations. The first batch of newly renovated rooms opened in early 2025, with the entire project slated for completion by December.

This renovation was created with your attendees in mind, blending modern sophistication with comfort and style, with features including sleek walk-in showers and enhanced blackout drapes for a restful sleep.

It’s that level of personalization that’s become MGM Grand’s staple.

“There’s never been a better time to be at MGM Grand,” says Megan Archambeault, Vice President of Sales, “and it’s easy to see why. In addition to the hotel’s newly designed rooms and suites, MGM Grand is introducing several new venues and attractions, enriching the fully integrated resort experience and furthering its legacy as a premier entertainment destination.”

Opening this summer, Palm Tree Beach Club will redefine the Las Vegas day club scene. In partnership with world-renowned DJ Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew and Tao Group Hospitality, this exclusive venue on The Strip brings a vibrant tropical energy with private cabanas, luxurious poolside lounging, and top-tier entertainment.

MGM Resorts is known for its world-class facilities, including the 850,000-square-foot MGM Grand Conference Center. Featuring pre-function spaces flooded with natural light and an outdoor Marquee Courtyard, the event space is perfect for unique setups.

MGM Grand continues to reinvest in new experiences and amenities for their guests, strengthening their commitment to providing unforgettable events with cutting-edge amenities, wellness-focused services, and unique venues that inspire creativity.