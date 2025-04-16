See Why You Should Host Your Next Meeting in Omaha

Omaha is the meeting planner’s ideal destination—and it’s only getting better. With more than $9 billion in new development, the city has resources and spaces that make meeting here convenient, accessible, and comfortable. A newly renovated and expanded Omaha Convention Center can accommodate a variety of events. The RiverFront—comprising of three newly updated parks as well as gathering and outdoor recreation spaces, art installations, cultural destinations, and more—is open for visitors now; and a brand-new 3-mile-route streetcar system, set to be complete in 2028, will connect it all to prime downtown dining, shopping, meeting, and nightlife destinations. And the Omaha airport, just minutes from downtown, is undergoing a multiyear expansion that will enhance travelers’ experiences every step of the way. Come see what’s new in Omaha.