Now Is The Time to Come to Banff and Lake Louise

After more than 18 months of the pandemic, nature never looked so good. There’s new appreciation for fresh air, sunshine and wide-open spaces. With the recent opening of the border between the U.S. and Canada, the great outdoors of Banff and Lake Louise await you.

Banff National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, sets the stage for a successful meeting in the mountains surrounded by Mother Nature’s beauty. There are a variety of offsite facilities that can host groups of up to 500 people. The largest is the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity with about 90,000 square feet. There are also more than 130 restaurants and dining venues, including Eden, the only AAA Five Diamond restaurant on the west coast of Canada, and more than 4,300 hotel rooms, ranging from simple to the legendary Fairmont Chateaux Lake Louise and Banff Springs, with its lavish ballroom 15,000 square-foot ballroom. Banff and Lake Louise straddle the border between Alberta and British Columbia, but its pristine wilderness is just a 90-minute scenic drive from Calgary International Airport.

Banff and Lake Louise is a year-round destination, and unlike few competitors, boasts a seven-month season for world class skiing. Here, you get a winning combination — clean water, clean air, many outdoor activities for the beginner as well as the advanced, and the facilities you need to conduct business. Alberta has eased Covid-19 restrictions, and businesses from hotels to retail stores are all open, scheduled transfers and activities are operating, all with safety as a top priority.

It’s time to choose Banff and Lake Louise for your next gathering. Let us know how our specialists can help you with planning. For more information go to www.banfflakelouise.com/meetings.