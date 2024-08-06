Next Gen Leaders Speak Up: Their Future in Focus

What can we do to keep the next generation of event professionals in the industry? What do they need to thrive?

At Convening Leaders 2024, we invited 50 of these emerging leaders to take part in an open, honest, and future-focused conversation about the business events industry and their place in it.

During this collaborative workshop, co-led by Filament and PCMA Next Gen scholars, participants openly discussed aspirations, voiced concerns, offered advice and suggested ways current leaders might better support the next generation of industry talent.

Download our report to access their insights and ideas.