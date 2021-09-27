Meetings Are a Breeze at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach

The Ocean Center Daytona Beach occupies an ideal location for a successful meeting—in more ways than one.

The state-of-the-art convention center is just 400 feet from the World’s Most Famous Beach—Daytona Beach’s legendary stretch of sand on the Atlantic shoreline. Meeting attendees don’t have to venture far to kick off their work shoes and feel the sand between their toes.

Surrounding the Ocean Center, opportunities for outdoor adventures abound—from fishing to parasailing to teeing off on more than 20 golf courses in the area. Of course, the city is also home to the iconic Daytona International Speedway, where groups can arrange for attendees to get behind the wheel of an actual race car with the NASCAR Racing Experience.

Many hotels are within walking distance of the Ocean Center, including the new Daytona Grande Resort—a 27-story, 456-room oceanfront property with Daytona’s only infinity pool; and the 744-room Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront, which recently completed a $25 million renovation.

Not only is the Ocean Center convenient to major hotels and popular restaurants, it’s just 10 minutes from Daytona Beach International Airport—recently named the state’s top commercial service airport by the Florida Department of Transportation.

This summer, the airport emerged from a major renovation that added a coastal ecology design to the terminal, with plenty of natural light and a calming natural-stone water tower. Both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines service the airport daily.

The Ocean Center also boasts natural light throughout its 200,000 square feet of modern, flexible space, with an airy, coastal design that reflects its location. Knowledgeable staff members pride themselves on meeting the needs of every event—no matter the size—and will help you find just the right spaces for your next meeting.

To learn more, visit www.oceancenter.com/oc/go-beyond.stml.