Elevate Your Meeting at Cleveland’s Unique Venues

A successful meeting isn’t only about the business that gets done. Extracurricular activities that provide opportunities for networking and bonding keep attendees coming back.

Cleveland is an ideal city to enjoy this mix of work and play. Many of the city’s unique event venues offer inspiring spaces for attendees to enjoy. Here are a few of them.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

This lakefront museum is one-of-a-kind. Nowhere else will you find as massive a collection with seven floors of rock and roll memorabilia, exhibits, films, music and an interactive area with playable instruments. Whether you want a banquet for 600 or a reception for 2,000, the good times start here.

The Cleveland Museum of Art

This is one of the nation’s top museums. It’s home to more than 63,000 works of art, spanning 6,000 years. Permanent collections like the Indian, Southeast Asian and Japanese, are among the most comprehensive in the world. There is 44,000 square feet of event space, from the dramatic atrium to the intimate private dining room. Another plus, onsite Catering by Provenance offers seasonal and locally-sourced creations.

Vault

Everything old is new again. Step back in time at Vault cocktail lounge at the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel. Located in the century-old bank vaults of a historic bank building, there are four separate spaces dressed to the nines in 1920s décor. The marvelous marble floors are originals circa 1908. Imagine a reception for 350 in this glamorous space.

Playhouse Square

With more than 10 unique event spaces —including opulent, vaudeville-style theaters and majestic lobbies that have been restored to their 1920s splendor — Cleveland’s Playhouse Square is the country’s largest performing arts center outside of New York City. The broadcast studios and meeting spaces of the attached Idea Center offer high-tech amenities.

