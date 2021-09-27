Banff’s Cool Off-Site Venues

When it comes to Banff and Lake Louise expect the extraordinary, including off-site venues that will impress the guests attending your meeting. Whether you’re hosting 50 or 1,500, you’re only limited by your imagination.

Banff Gondola

How can you go wrong with an event that starts with an eight-minute gondola ride? Reach the top of Sulphur Mountain and take in views of six mountain ranges. Venues include the Sky Bistro, with floor-to-ceiling windows 2,900 feet above Banff, Northern Lights, casual, with eye catching curved seating area, and floor-to-ceiling windows, and the Peak Patio. Its views of Bow Valley and Canadian Rockies will have everybody talking.

Cave and Basin National Historic Site

A cave and basin are a breathtaking combination. Mix in a bit of history and you’re in a very special setting. There’s Story Hall, built in 1914 with vaulted ceilings, the Galletly Building, that is home to a 40-seat theatre and multi-functional room, or wow them outdoors with the Belvedere Viewing Decks or Historic Pool Deck, where 250 can star gaze and sip cocktails. There are trails and boardwalks over marshland.

Mt. Norquay

You’re just minutes from downtown, but Mt. Norquay’s alpine ambiance is other-worldly overlooking Banff. For big events there’s the 24,000-square foot Cascade Lodge or go smaller with the Lone Pine or Kika’s Café. The Lone Pine Lawn and the Cascade Lodge Patio are prime spots for seasonal gatherings.

Mount View BBQ

Mount View BBQ is in a secluded forest area, boasts 360-degree mountain views, and ideal for 200-300 people. It’s beloved for its two roadhouses and western authenticity. The massive, manicured lawn sets the stage for a reception with lawn games and comfy seating around fire pits.

Choose Banff and Lake Louise for your next gathering. Let us know how our specialists can help you with planning. For more information, visit Banff Lake Louise.