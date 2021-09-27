Four Ways Braindate Can Enhance Company Culture at Internal Events

As workplaces become increasingly hybrid and employees choose to work from home, bringing your team together has new importance. Internal events can bridge the gap.

Braindate has successfully connected employees at large organizations for in-person and virtual internal events. There are countless benefits for employers and employees. Here are four of them.

Break the ice and build bonds

Employees are more than their job titles. Because Braindate facilitates topic-based networking, employees can focus on their similarities and connect with like-minded people around topics they want to discuss, from the professional, like IT challenges, to the personal like — a love of jogging.

Boost collaboration across teams

Braindate provides a powerful forum for employees to talk about their triumphs, share best practices, and learn from each other. For example, your product team can use the group braindate format to host a large group discussion on identifying current customer needs. The possibilities are endless when employees can share knowledge with others they don’t interact with daily.

Shape and reinforce company culture

For the success of any organization, Ideally, employees should be aligned with the company’s vision. To help reach this goal, Braindate permits cross-department networking opportunities and conversations hosted by executive leadership that reflect the company culture and values. A Braindate client reported that after such conversations, new and old employees felt more connected with their company’s values and were able to internalize the company culture.

Enhance leadership skills and development programs

Many companies have leadership programs and institutes to ensure employees gain the knowledge and skills they need to advance in their careers. To elevate this experience, many top organizations have used Braindate to help their employees supplement their education with learnings exchanged with peers.

There’s more to the Braindate story. It can be used for increased employee engagement and retention, remote onboarding, creating internal mentorship opportunities, and collecting feedback.

Curious to learn more about how the Braindate team can help you? Get in touch for a discovery call: https://e180.co/how-we-work/