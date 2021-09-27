Meeting Safely Under the Sun in San Diego

Author: Curt Wagner

San Diego’s nearly year-round warm weather and breathtaking waterfront spaces make the sun-soaked city a perfect meeting destination. As planners look for safe ways to bring their attendees together, the ability to take their events outdoors at countless open-air venues and attractions elevates San Diego’s profile. Add the award-winning San Diego Convention Center, exciting new venues, impressive hotel and resort renovations, and event organizers will find everything they need to create a safe, memorable, and productive meeting. Here are five reasons to make San Diego your next event destination.

Event Safety

San Diego’s airport, convention center, and hotels have implemented safety protocols and health standards while still providing impeccable service. The San Diego Convention Center, for example, was one of the first in the country to achieve the prestigious GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation for its stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. Its food and beverage partner Centerplate has earned Rise SAFE hygiene credentials, specifically designed for catering operations.

San Diego Convention Center

With panoramic views of San Diego Bay, the San Diego Convention Center is located on the downtown waterfront and within a mile and a half of more than 11,000 first-class hotel rooms, including four headquarter hotels, and 10 minutes from the San Diego International Airport. It’s also within walking distance to many of the city’s attractions, including the historic Gaslamp Quarter and Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

The Great Outdoors

San Diego’s year-round temperate climate creates endless options for outdoor networking and fun before or after your meeting. Whether your attendees are marveling at Balboa Park’s gardens, kayaking or snorkeling in La Jolla, or simply strolling through Seaport Village, they will never forget their outdoor adventures in San Diego. The city has plenty of open-air spaces for meetings, too, whether poolside, bayside, beach side, or on a rooftop.

New Venues

Two of the city’s newest venues bathe visitors in outdoor vistas. In August, the San Diego Symphony performed the opening concert at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the symphony’s new home. Located at the edge of the San Diego Bay not far from the convention center, the state-of-the-art venue is available for public and private events. Not far away, you’ll find Portside Pier, an over-the-water dining complex with four bayfront restaurants, patios, a viewing deck, and dock-and-dine berths.







Many of the area’s hotels and resorts reopened in 2020 after extensive renovations, including the Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, and Bahia Resort on Mission Bay. The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter completed a $17-million renovation that included new designs for the lobby, guest rooms, and suites, and a new sun deck at the Garden Terrace. After its $32-million renovation, the San Diego Mission Bay Resort provides more than 16,000 square feet of interior meeting and function space and 9,600 square feet of outdoor meeting space.

If you’re ready to create a safe, exhilarating meeting in a perfect climate, San Diego is excited and more than ready to welcome you and your attendees. Start your journey to a successful event by clicking on the logo below.

Funded in part with City of San Diego Tourism Marketing District Assessment Funds.