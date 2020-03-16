Author: Convene Editors

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation decided “at the last minute” to cancel the face-to-face component of the Ohio Safety Congress & Expo, scheduled last week at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. But organizers were able to offer the conference content to the 8,500 registered attendees online — for the first time ever — because organizers already had planned a hybrid meeting that combined online content with the in-person conference, according to a story by John Horchner, editor of meetingsource.com.

Horchner talked to James Parker, founder of Digitell, which produced the online event, along with leaders from other meeting technology companies about available resources and how to quickly move conference content online. Success is “more about logistics than software,” according to Ken Holsinger, SVP for Data Solutions, at Freeman.

PCMA has created a COVID-19 resources page to help event professionals find reliable information about the outbreak and to share events industry-related resources to ensure they are prepared.