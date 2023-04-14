Author: Jessica Poitevien

When it comes to deciding where to host your next event, experienced meeting planners know the importance of transportation is two-fold: Not only must the chosen destination be easy to reach, but it must also be simple to navigate once groups have arrived.

For event organizers with their eye on the Northeast region of the U.S., Rhode Island packs the biggest punch in both categories. For starters, the state’s capital city of Providence is within a manageable 300-mile radius of 15 percent of the U.S. population. Once attendees arrive, they’ll find a city that flawlessly combines small-town New England friendliness with all the amenities of a bustling and walkable urban center.







With multiple convenient ways to reach Providence, organizers won’t have to worry about the logistics. For those traveling by car, Providence is a quick 50-minute drive from Boston and a three-hour drive from New York City. Flight service is also available out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) in nearby Warwick. This airport is only a 10-minute drive from Providence and offers 100 nonstop daily flights and connections to a number of destinations. And with Boston in close proximity, attendees, especially those arriving from abroad, can make use of Boston Logan International Airport’s robust flight service. From there, multiple companies offer bus and train transportation to Rhode Island.

Providence is conveniently located along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor route, with high-speed Acela Express rail service connecting Providence with New Haven, Stamford, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Boston. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) also runs low-cost commuter trains to Providence from Boston and other destinations in Massachusetts.

Getting Around Providence

If they choose to, attendees can easily skip private transportation once they arrive in Providence. Beyond having a wide-reaching and straightforward public transportation system, downtown Providence is so compact that walking around is a breeze.

The busy city streets of Washington, Westminster, and Weybosset are at the heart of downtown Providence, serving as a hub for the higher education institutions and leisure experiences that give Providence its youthful vibe. Attendees can shop ‘til they drop in downtown’s one-of-a-kind boutiques and shops; mix karaoke with cocktails at The Boombox; grab pastries at Ellie’s, a Parisian-inspired bistro; or head to Capriccio for fine dining. No matter how attendees choose to spend their free time, they will most likely find options within easy reach of their hotel or the Rhode Island Convention Center.