News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
If It Doesn’t Take Our Jobs, AI Could Make Work Better
While much has been made about AI’s potential to destroy our jobs, Vox reports that other American workers whose tasks overlap with capabilities of chatbots like ChatGPT are embracing the technology to do away with drudge work, to be more creative, and to level up their skills.
You Checked out at Work. Here’s How to Check Back in.
In the current economic climate where job stability feels uncertain, professionals who had previously been disengaged at work may be rethinking their next move. If you want to keep your job until you can leave on your own terms, Harvard Business Review shares how to shift your approach and intentions to embrace the role you currently have.
How to Recover From Burnout: New Study Holds Surprises
You can reduce burnout by shifting elements within your work, but your recovery activities outside of work may be even more significant, suggests Forbes.
Anthropologists May Have Discovered the Real Reason Behind Your Raise: Office Gossip
A new study from Washington State University indicates that watercooler chat may serve more of a purpose than previously thought. When it comes to what’s being said about whom in the workplace, gossip matters a lot, according to Fast Company.