Choose Chattanooga for Crowd-Pleasing Meetings

Have you heard the chatter about Chattanooga?

The southeastern Tennessee city has been named by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and one of the “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.” The New York Times has even named Chattanooga as one of the “Top 45 Places to Go” in the world.

Once you step foot in the Scenic City, it’s easy to see why Chattanooga is winning so many raves. Tucked between mountains and nestled on the banks of the Tennessee River—with a beautiful 16.1-mile Riverwalk—the city is surrounded by natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor adventure.

And as one of the most revitalized cities in the U.S., Chattanooga offers something for everyone. Thanks to the city’s walkability, meeting attendees can easily discover its thriving arts, music and dining scenes. When meetings are over, they’ll enjoy visiting such world-class attractions as the Tennessee Aquarium, one of the world’s largest freshwater aquariums; Ruby Falls, home to the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the U.S.; and the Hunter Museum of American Art, housing the finest collection of American art in the Southeast.

Chattanooga Tourism Co. will help your group find the perfect places to stay, meet, eat and entertain. The city’s top-notch event facilities can accommodate groups from 10 to 10,000, while the area’s hotels boast more than 11,000 rooms—with 2,500 rooms easily accessible to the Chattanooga Convention Center via the free downtown electric shuttle.

Chattanooga even offers a benefit you may not have expected in the mountains of Tennessee—the world’s fastest internet speed. The Chattanooga Convention Center is the first convention center in the world to offer lightning-fast internet speeds of 25 gigabits per second.

To learn more about planning your next meeting or convention in Scenic City, visitwww.chattanoogameetings.com.