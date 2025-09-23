Looking for Inspiration for Your Next Meeting? It’s Toronto, 100%

Whether you’re looking to host a large-scale conference at an accessible, sustainable venue, or an intimate meeting surrounded by old-world charm, Canada’s largest city is sure to inspire. With more than 250 ethnicities represented and 180 dialects spoken, a thriving arts scene, and fast-growing tech and life sciences industries, Toronto has an inclusive global vibe that drives creativity and innovation. Your attendees will love the energy here, from their panel discussions to their post-event downtime.

They’ll also love the chance to engage in a city that’s all-in for thinkers, creators, and doers who want to come together and remix their ways of thinking. In Toronto, bold ideas and new inspiration are 100% celebrated. They’ll find all that plus world-class facilities right in the heart of downtown, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which offers more than 700,000 square feet of versatile meeting and exhibit space. Come and see Toronto, a city that’s all-in, 100% of the time.