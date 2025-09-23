Greensboro: Half the Cost, Twice the Impact

Greensboro, North Carolina is a friendly, accessible city with unbeatable versatility. Known for delivering half the cost and twice the impact, Greensboro offers event planners a savings of 45–55% on core costs compared to top-tier destinations while maintaining exceptional quality and service.

With a wide selection of state-of-the-art meeting spaces, Greensboro is perfectly equipped to host events of all sizes, from intimate board meetings to large-scale conventions. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex offers nine venues in one, featuring a flexible 22,000-seat arena, a 120,000-square-foot Special Events Center, a 298-seat Odeon Theater, and expansive outdoor spaces. In addition, the Sheraton Greensboro Four Seasons and adjacent Joseph S. Koury Convention Center provide 985 guest rooms and more than 250,000 square feet of meeting space under one roof.

Outside the meeting venue, Greensboro shines with more than 135 attractions, incredible dining, and a lively nightlife scene. It’s a destination that makes every event memorable.