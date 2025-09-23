A Fresh Meeting Choice, an Accessible Destination. Say Yes to Columbus

If you’re looking for a destination that will surprise and delight attendees at your next meeting—while also making your work as a planner as smooth as can be—take a look at Columbus, Ohio. This accessible Midwest city is easy to get around, thanks to a compact, walkable downtown. And with a dynamic mix of cultural experiences and attractions and culinary delights, it’s a place that will make your attendees glad they came.

Even better? Columbus is growing fast. Exciting development on the horizon includes the construction of a $345-million Merchant Building next to the historic North Market, featuring a 206-room luxury hotel, set to be complete in 2027. And a new terminal at The John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) will open its doors in 2029—expanding airport capacity by 51% to keep up with the city’s growth, and making getting here from destinations around the country even easier.