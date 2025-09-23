A Fresh Meeting Choice, an Accessible Destination. Say Yes to Columbus

If you’re looking for a destination that will surprise and delight attendees at your next meeting—while also making your work as a planner as smooth as can be—take a look at Columbus, Ohio. This accessible Midwest city is easy to get around, thanks to a compact, walkable downtown. And with a dynamic mix of cultural experiences and attractions and culinary delights, it’s a place that will make your attendees glad they came.
Even better? Columbus is growing fast. Exciting development on the horizon includes the construction of a $345-million Merchant Building next to the historic North Market, featuring a 206-room luxury hotel, set to be complete in 2027. And a new terminal at The John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) will open its doors in 2029—expanding airport capacity by 51% to keep up with the city’s growth, and making getting here from destinations around the country even easier.
To learn more about saying Yes to Columbus for your next meeting, visit us at www.ExperienceColumbus.com/Meetings.