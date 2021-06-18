Indy Speeds Ahead as High-Tech Hub

Move over San Francisco, step aside Austin: Indy is taking pole position as the new tech city.

And the buzz that Indy is generating makes it the perfect destination for a tech meeting.

With an economic impact of $16 billion, the tech industry provides more than 815,000 jobs in Indiana. The state capital, Indy is the “#5 City for Creating the Most Tech Jobs,” according to Forbes, and one of the top 20 hottest cities within the technology industry, according to Money.

Indy’s thriving tech scene includes such companies as Salesforce, Genesys and Angi (formerly Angie’s List). Visit Indy can help you book dynamic industry leaders based in the city to speak at your next event.

While in town, attendees can also check out Indy’s new innovation district, 16 Tech. This 50-acre, $500 million live-work-play-learn community is being developed just 3 miles northwest of downtown.

One of its main hubs, HqO, is now open. Located in the former headquarters of the Indianapolis Water Company, HqO features collaborative workspace and flexible office space powered by national incubator 1776.

Also open is The AMP at 16 Tech, an artisan marketplace with a diverse array of food stalls occupying brightly colored shipping containers.

That’s not all that’s new in Indy. Exciting developments range from another new neighborhood—downtown’s $300 million Bottleworks District, anchored by the stunningly restored Bottleworks Hotel—to the expanding Cultural Trail, linking Indy’s Cultural Districts with an 8-mile biking and walking trail.

When meeting in Indy, attendees from all industry segments will discover why the city has been named one of the best places to visit in 2021, according to both Condé Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure.

Learn more at www.VisitIndy.com/Meet.