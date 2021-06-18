DES Spotlight: Abbey Conference and Events

As part of Fáilte Ireland ’s recovery plan, they and their partners, namely Abbey Conference & Events undertook the Digital Event Strategist (DES) certification to deliver digital events for their clients throughout the pandemic. Now, as the industry begins to build back, the DES certification has set them up for success as they prepare to deliver international hybrid events. Here’s their story.

The knowledge gained from participating in the DES Course has helped us bring our virtual events to the next level. We found it of great benefit as it focused on all aspects of the virtual and hybrid event life cycle. Each week we found a golden nugget of information that we can implement in future events!”

