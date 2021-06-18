Greater Fort Lauderdale Offers So Many Ways to Meet Under the Sun

With 3,000 hours of sunshine a year—not to mention a 24-mile span of golden beaches—there’s no better place than Greater Fort Lauderdale to plan a meeting that includes the great outdoors.

Cruise back to in-person events with a corporate gathering or team-building excursion on the water, for example. As “The Venice of America,” Greater Fort Lauderdale boasts 300 miles of navigable waterways.

Groups can charter luxury yachts and catamarans for sightseeing tours of multimillion-dollar mansions and mangroves. Or book unforgettable bonding activities on the open water, such as snorkeling and sportfishing.

Back on land, Greater Fort Lauderdale’s lush tropical landscaping and mesmerizing water views enhance the area’s numerous open-air venues. At the historic Bonnet House Museum & Gardens on Fort Lauderdale Beach, for example, attendees can stroll through tranquil courtyards teeming with hibiscus gardens and colorful orchids.

And many venues—including the growing number of oceanfront luxury hotels—take full advantage of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s world-famous beachfront. The pool deck at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale can be transformed into an ocean-view reception setting, for example, while the Pelican Grand Beach Resort’s outdoor rooftop Oceanview Terrace accommodates up to 120 guests.

Soon Greater Fort Lauderdale’s outdoor meeting options will expand even further. A brand-new iconic waterfront plaza with multiple group event spaces is part of the $1 billion expansion underway at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, expected to be completed in 2025.

Phase 1 of the project, including a new exhibition hall, opens this fall. Visit Lauderdale is rewarding planners who are among the first to book the newly expanded center with $10 million in free meeting space for events booked during eligible 2021-2024 dates.

To learn more about booking your next meeting in Greater Fort Lauderdale—including details of Visit Lauderdale’s Safe + Clean Pledge to follow health and safety protocols—visit www.visitlauderdale.com/meetings.