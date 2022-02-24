Get Back to Business in Las Vegas

Right now, people everywhere are eager to get back out there and get back to business. And Las Vegas is right there with them. On average, attendance numbers see an increase of 9% whenever conventions rotate into Vegas. Couple that with the increasing desire for in-person events and choosing Vegas as your host city seems like a sure a bet as any.

“Welcoming business travelers back to Las Vegas has been key in building momentum throughout the destination,” says H. Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing at Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “It’s clear that organizers, exhibitors and attendees are ready to get back to in-person events and we look forward to delivering the Only Vegas experience our visitors have come to expect.”

Since in-person trade shows returned to the destination in June 2021, the city has hosted an estimated 2.2 million convention attendees in addition to seeing a strong recovery in leisure travel as well. The SEMA Show, National Hardware Show, MAGIC Marketplace and Working Ranch Expo were just a few of the 52 trade shows and events held in 2021 that showed how ready and able the destination is to pull-off incredibly successful and safe gatherings of any size. This year has already seen nearly 20 shows from January to March, and 2022 keeps looking better and better.

Even when the world was seemingly on pause, the number one trade show destination in North America (according to the Trade Show News Network) never stopped moving forward, with new and recently renovated venues opening throughout the destination. Bring your next event to Las Vegas Convention Center and experience its $1 billion, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion; check out the brand-new CAESARS FORUM; place your attendees right on the famed Strip at the recently opened Resorts World; or head downtown to the new and stylish Circa Hotel & Casino. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong with Vegas.

Let the event experts at Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority help you bring your vision to life—Vegas style.