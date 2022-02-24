News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Workers Care More About Flexible Hours Than Remote Work
Workers, flush with power as employers raise wages and scramble to fill open jobs, say they care even more about flexible schedules than whether or not they go into an office. Ninety-five percent of people surveyed want flexible hours, compared with 78 percent of workers who want location flexibility, according to data reported on by The Wall Street Journal.
Nervous About Taking a Risk? Write a List of Pros and Cons
Often in life, we reach a crossroads where we risk rejection, like asking for a promotion. In a series of experiments, researchers found that people are able to overcome their fear of rejection by considering both the pros and the cons of what they want — it makes the prospect of failing to get it less threatening, reports Harvard Business Review.
The Surprising Science of How Feelings Help You Think
A new book explains how our emotions — not just our rational thoughts — are often running the show upstairs. In his latest book, Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking, author Leonard Mlodinow discusses how emotions are undergoing something of a revolution in the scientific community. “Where we once believed that emotion was detrimental to effective thought and decisions,” he writes, “we now know that we can’t make decisions, or even think, without being influenced by our emotions.” GQ has more.
11 Missteps That Can Stall a Remote Job Search
Although remote job opportunities are on the rise, there are certain tactics job seekers need to adjust in order to become competitive remote job candidates, according to Fast Company. One thing you shouldn’t forget: highlighting your remote-specific skills, like excellent time management, problem solving, and communication skills.