News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Surprising Science of How Feelings Help You Think

A new book explains how our emotions — not just our rational thoughts — are often running the show upstairs. In his latest book, Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking, author Leonard Mlodinow discusses how emotions are undergoing something of a revolution in the scientific community. “Where we once believed that emotion was detrimental to effective thought and decisions,” he writes, “we now know that we can’t make decisions, or even think, without being influenced by our emotions.” GQ has more.