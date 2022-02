This is a recording of the latest DES Expert Panel.

Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor. Information Duration: 00:56:01

Date: 02/24/2022

Speakers: CMP Certification EIC Status: Approved

CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design

Clock Hours: 1.0