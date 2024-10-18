Five Great Reasons to Plan Your Next Meeting in Cincy

Accessible, state-of-the art, and a vibrant cultural destination in its own right, Cincinnati is changing the conversation on meetings and conventions in the Midwest. The city is invested in upgrading its downtown convention district, combining the friendly, walkable vibe attendees appreciate while taking meeting facilities and accommodations to the cutting edge. Learn why the future meets in Cincy.
A game-changing convention center
The city has invested some $700 million in reimagining the Duke Energy Convention Center. Its 2026 reopening will bring modernized meeting rooms and exhibit space, an expansive rooftop terrace, and sustainable, state-of-the-art technology and systems. Elm Street Plaza, a new two-acre park just across the street will provide outdoor space for receptions, live music, and more. The revitalized downtown convention district and new headquarters hotel—scheduled to open in 2027—will create an unparalleled destination for meetings and events.
Entertainment at every turn
Between meetings, your attendees will want to discover Cincy’s vibrant culture—exploring art and local history, getting a taste of the celebrated food scene, and more. From the banks of the Ohio River, to downtown’s Fountain Square and up to Over-the-Rhine, the city’s walkable entertainment districts will delight.
Unmatched convenience and hospitality
At the end of a long day, meeting attendees want to know comfort is just steps away. The 800-room headquarters hotel in the works will expand accommodations in Cincy’s compact, walkable downtown district to 3,000 rooms—from boutiques to major business hotels—all within three-blocks of the convention center. .
Perfectly positioned
Even in today’s remote world, location is everything. Cincy is within 500 miles of 60 percent of the U.S. population—ideal for bringing colleagues together, no matter where they’re based.
A team that delivers
When you plan an event in Cincy, you’re partnering with award-winning convention service professionals dedicated to giving every attendee the VIP treatment.
Visit us to learn more about what’s coming in 2026 and beyond in Cincy, and how to plan an unforgettable meeting here.