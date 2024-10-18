Five Great Reasons to Plan Your Next Meeting in Cincy

The city has invested some $700 million in reimagining the Duke Energy Convention Center. Its 2026 reopening will bring modernized meeting rooms and exhibit space, an expansive rooftop terrace, and sustainable, state-of-the-art technology and systems. Elm Street Plaza, a new two-acre park just across the street will provide outdoor space for receptions, live music, and more. The revitalized downtown convention district and new headquarters hotel—scheduled to open in 2027—will create an unparalleled destination for meetings and events.