Find Just the Right Fit for Your Next Meeting in Lansing

When you book your meeting or event in Lansing, you’ll not only be in the heart of Michigan and the heart of the Midwest—you’ll be in a place that takes your group’s needs to heart.

“We are small enough that we can make midsize groups the focal point of our attention,” says David Buckenberger, senior vice president of business development for the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau. “You’re not going to be a small fish in a big pond.”

The friendly Midwestern hospitality on display in Lansing starts with your first encounter with the Greater Lansing CVB’s staff members—all Certified Meeting Professionals. The team works as an extension of your own, helping to distribute your RFP to local hotels and responding directly to you with availability and proposals.

As the capital of Michigan and the home of Michigan State University, Greater Lansing has a lot to offer—and it’s open for business with a new level of hospitality enthusiasm.

With the recent opening of the 122-room Courtyard Lansing Downtown—expanding the number of hotels near the riverfront Lansing Center—the destination can host meetings of up to 4,000 attendees.

The convention center’s downtown location, brimming with bars and restaurants, makes it easy for attendees to enjoy their free time. Nearby outdoor activities abound, from walks along the Lansing River Trail to kayaking on the Grand River.

Another new property, the 194-room Graduate East Lansing, opened in June just blocks from Michigan State University. Delighting Spartan fans with its collegiate décor, the hotel boasts numerous event venues, including the 2,673-square-foot Shadows Ballroom, and a rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the campus.

