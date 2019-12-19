Events Industry Forecast: Technology Driving Change

Automation Arrives

Automation, a hot topic in the meetings and events industry for several years, now is showing signs of creating tangible and measurable benefits for both the planning and delivery of events:

The use of chatbots and the ultra-quick analysis of data through machine learning and AI will soon help to create a higher level of personalization for attendees, including during registration and online booking.

Passive tracking uses beacons and RFID technology on name badges, which will show if an attendee is attending a session. The technology only tracks where the beacons are set up at the event, so people don’t have to worry about being tracked elsewhere.

Interaction tools, such as Slido, allow attendees to ask questions online during sessions without the ritual of waiting for a microphone to be transported to them — saving time and also allowing the more reticent attendees to be more comfortable in asking questions.

The main focus of these types of automation is to make events more efficient by allowing attendees to concentrate on the event content and face-to-face meetings — rather than being sidetracked and delayed by having to go through slow manual tasks such as event check-in and registration. It’s about reducing pain points and creating a frictionless experience.

Source: CWT Meetings & Events: 2020 Future Trends in Meetings and Events

The overall market size for chatbots worldwide is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2024.

Source: Statista