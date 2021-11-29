Escape to the Sun and Sand with a Meeting at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach

Sunny days and mild temperatures—that’s winter in Daytona Beach. And the Ocean Center Daytona Beach makes it easy for attendees to combine a business meeting with an unforgettable seasonal getaway.

Located just steps from the world-renowned sands of Daytona Beach, the Ocean Center is surrounded by outdoor recreational opportunities. Attendees can take advantage of the ideal weather by teeing off at one of 20-plus golf courses, hiking or biking on miles of trails, and exploring 23 miles of Atlantic shoreline—with activities ranging from fishing and surfing to boating and parasailing.

Of course, Daytona’s also known as the world center of racing. Attendees who feel the need for speed can take a race car for a spin at the Daytona International Speedway with the NASCAR Racing Experience. Thrill-seekers will also appreciate the new Speedway Indoor Karting, a 16-turn road course with electric-powered karts.

No matter how meeting attendees choose to enjoy their free time, they’ll find everything they need for a successful event at the Ocean Center. With more than 205,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the Ocean Center features a 93,028-square-foot exhibit hall, an arena that can hold 9,000-plus attendees, multiple meeting rooms and ballrooms, abundant natural light and state-of-the-art technology.

What’s more, the Ocean Center’s incredibly attentive staff will help you find the space that perfectly fits your group’s needs—with an award-winning catering menu curated by the creative executive chef. They’ll make sure your event is the center of attention, no matter the size.

To learn more about booking the perfect winter meeting at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach, visit www.oceancenter.com/oc/go-beyond.stml.