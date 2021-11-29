4 One-of-A-Kind Spokane Experiences Where Past and Present Meet

A tour of unique meeting locations in Washington state’s second-largest city tells a story that crosses time—whether its gritty meets ageless, historical meets modern, or old-school meets progressive. In culture-rich Spokane, astounding restaurants, welcoming venues, diverse nightlife, breathtaking nature and more intermingle to add contemporary texture to a pre-war downtown, all a short walk from your hotel. Below are just four such Spokane locations, sure to pleasantly pass the time for attendees of your next business event:

1. Dine and shop riverside at Spokane Flour Mill

Built in 1895, the Spokane Flour Mill became a shopping center for the 1974 World’s Fair. Today, the mill features trendy locally-owned shops as well as Clinkerdagger—a kickin’ steakhouse with views of the rushing river.

2. Sip swanky cocktails in a historic hotel

More than a century old, the since-renovated Historic Davenport Hotel in downtown’s entertainment district houses one of the most happening Spokane spots in Peacock Room Lounge, known for its double martinis served under a colorful peacock stained-glass ceiling.

3. Raise a toast to the future at majestic Riverside Place

The groundbreaking of this historic meeting venue, originally a Masonic Temple, was attended by President Theodore Roosevelt. Marble staircases and oak woodwork make the perfect venue for honoring your organization’s legacy.

4. Explore Spokane history in a sustainable urban oasis

Covering 100 acres in the heart of Spokane, picturesque Riverfront Park features the country’s largest urban waterfall as well as the former site of the environmentally-themed 1974 World’s Fair—the inspiration for Spokane’s continued dedication to sustainability.

Considering Spokane for your next business event? Our specialists can help you with planning. Sign by Dec. 31 for a $5,000 bonus and free convention center rental. For more information, visit https://www.visitspokane.com/