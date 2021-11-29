6 Incredible Incentive Experiences You’ll Only Find in Canada

With wide-open spaces and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Canada makes the shortlist of incentive destinations that will leave an indelible impression on attendees for years to come. Canada’s reputation for diversity and inclusiveness also means that groups, wherever they hail from, will feel comfortable gathering here. Now reopened to fully vaccinated travelers, Canada is ready and prepared for the return of incentive travel.

As an organizer, perhaps the biggest hurdle you’ll encounter ahead of your Canadian incentive program is simply narrowing down the options. Fortunately, Destination Canada Business Events has made that decision easier through its Canadian Signature Incentive Experiences Collection—a curated list of must-do activities, venues, and settings organized by theme: adventure, wellness, taste, culture, and heritage. Whether it’s the adrenaline rush of dog sledding through a snowy forest in the Canadian Rockies or the awe and wonder of a pop-up dinner beneath the luminous northern lights in Churchill, there’s an incentive experience to match every whim and fantasy. Here are six stand-out experiences you’ll find only in Canada:

Dog Sledding Through the Rockies

The dramatic mountain vistas in Banff and Lake Louise are incredible on their own, but mushing a sled dog team through the snow-covered meadows and forested trails is the ride of a lifetime—and quintessentially Canadian.

Dinner Beneath the Northern Lights

A trip to Dan’s Diner is a culinary experience wrapped up in an unforgettable adventure. A ride up the windswept coast of Hudson’s Bay on a Frontiers North tundra buggy takes you all the way up to 58° North latitude. Here, you group will dine on a multi-course menu featuring local and regional northern Manitoban fare beneath the awe-inspiring colors of the northern lights dancing overhead.

A Ceremonial Feast

In Whistler, celebrate the living history and culture of both the Squamish and Lil’wat First Nations who have lived on this land for millennia with a feast and performance at Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre. Take in one-of-a-kind art, song and ceremonial dancing, as well as a gourmet menu inspired by cuisine traditional to the First Peoples of the area.

Close Encounters

The summer months in Manitoba are ideal for wildlife viewing. During AquaGliding excursions on Hudson Bay, participants outfitted in snorkel gear and dry suits lay face-down on a floating mat to peer into the water to watch the thousands of curious (and friendly) Beluga whales swimming below.

Frozen Wonders

St. John’s—the capital city of Newfoundland and Labrador—is a prime jumping-off point for soaking up the pristine beauty of the area’s countless, colossal icebergs. For the best close-up views of these 10,000-year-old frozen giants, opt for a guided kayaking tour.

Local Flavor

The 55-acre, family-owned North Arm Farm, just 30 miles north of Whistler in British Columbia, is known for its fresh produce and inventive menus, but its dramatic views of Mount Currie have made it a coveted setting for gatherings of all kinds.

Ready to plan your next incentive event? The team at Destination Canada Business Events has all the insider information you need to create an unforgettable experience.