Stress-Free Meetings in Greater Palm Springs

Venue selections, menu details, hotel arrangements, setup and tear-down—a planner’s to-do list can often feel never-ending. That’s why picking the right destination for your event can make all the difference. With its laid-back attitude, stunning natural beauty and ultra-stylish architecture, Greater Palm Springs is the meeting oasis you—and your attendees—have been waiting for.

In Greater Palm Springs, health and safety is top priority across its nine cities, where more than 80% of the population is either partially or fully vaccinated. Plus, hosting a meeting here gives you access to unlimited outdoor spaces, inspiring scenery and otherworldly desert adventures. Because who couldn’t use a healthy and relaxing dose of California sunshine?

Easy in

As soon as you touch down at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), you’re immediately greeted by stunning views of palm trees and the surrounding peaks of the San Jacinto Mountains. Here, your attendees can swap long lines and crowded terminals with relaxing strolls along the airport’s open-air walkways and lush courtyards. With 13 airlines flying nonstop to PSP from 30+ destinations, along with connecting flights from more than 500 destinations worldwide, it’s now easier than ever to travel to this already sought-after destination.

Easy Stay

Comprising nine cities—Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella—Greater Palm Springs is home to a variety of venues to fit events of every size and style. There are a number of hotels and resorts that offer flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces as well as unique on-property activities. For instance, with more than 244,715 square feet of event space to choose from at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, you can host a meeting, have cocktails out on the lawn and treat your guests to a gondola ride along the lake, all in one day. Or plan a stay at the original desert hideaway, La Quinta Resort & Club, where attendees can choose from five signature golf courses for a pre-session round next to the Santa Rosa Mountains. An event at the Palm Springs Convention Center also puts your attendees within walking distance of 1,600 hotel rooms and just blocks away from the heart of downtown Palm Springs.

Easy Does It

Including an abundance of offerings at your event is always an added bonus for attendees. Whether you’re looking for a wellness focus or outdoor adventures, Greater Palm Springs has plenty of activities both relaxing and thrill-seeking that can get your group out of the conference room and into the great outdoors. From epic hikes through the Indian Canyons to desert yoga sessions and rejuvenating dips in the natural hot springs, there is so much to see and do that your team-building itinerary can be adrenaline-pumping, super soothing, or a little bit of both.

Ready to find your meeting oasis? Let the experts at Visit Greater Palm Springs help you make your meeting planning even easier with their local connections and insider knowledge.