Elevate Your Meeting at Boston’s Iconic Venues

Boston is history central. Make some of your own by hosting a memorable conference. Boston not only has all the facilities you need to host a great business event, but there are also iconic, offsite venues that will impress the guests attending your meeting.

John F. Kennedy President Library and Museum

The Kennedys were about glam and sophistication. The Museum Pavilion is a nine-story glass atrium with to-die-for views of the Boston Harbor Island, skyline and the waters of Columbia Point. Wow 170-500 guests for a seated dinner or evening reception. The grand hall of the Stephen E. Smith Center is ideal for receptions, dinners or theater-style events for 500. The library’s grounds with their seaside setting are a go-to for outdoor events like a good old Boston clambake.

New England Aquarium

There’s something to be said for an evening dining among sharks, penguins and sea turtles. Do just that at the New England Aquarium with its 200,000-gallon Giant Ocean Tank and the West Wing Gallery’s largest shark and ray touch tank on the East Coast that’s perfect for a captivating cocktail reception. The aquarium can fete 30 or 2,000. The Harbor View Café is another option. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the city’s skyline and waterfront.

Cheers and Hampshire House

Who didn’t love the hit tv show Cheers? Take a trip down memory lane at the historic Beacon Hill pub. Whether you have a group of 75 or 130, a good time awaits. Hampshire House mansion impresses with its fireplaces, handcrafted oak bars and brass chandeliers. The views of Boston Public Garden are spectacular. Entertain up to 500 in this tres chic venue.

Museum of Fine Arts

Take your pick of perfect spaces. The William Koch Gallery recalls a great hall in a European palace with Masterpieces from the 16th and 17th century hanging on red damask-covered walls. Consider the Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Family Courtyard, 13,000 square-feet with 63-foot-high ceilings and the 53 galleries in the adjacent Art of the Americas Wing. The Linde Family Wing for Contemporary Wing houses Taste Café, 465 Bar & Restaurant and Remis Auditorium.

Fenway Park

Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, there’s a certain curiosity about historic Fenway Park. For a big event, go for the State Street Pavilion Club, a split-level venue with awesome views of the field and ballpark and decked out with the latest technology. The Vineyard Vines Club is 5,600 square feet of roof deck and next to the Fenway Farms urban garden.

