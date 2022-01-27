News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Listen to Your Own Advice
Guilt, fear, and low self-esteem can stop you from living by your own wisdom, writes columnist Arthur Brooks for The Atlantic. Here’s how to learn how to give yourself good advice, and take it as well.
Ask These 5 Questions to Decide Your Next Career Move
How can you ensure that you achieve your definition of career success? Harvard Business Review offers five questions to ask yourself, including “How fulfilled am I?” and “How am I learning and growing?”
Why 2022 Will Be the Year of the Employee
The Great Resignation has paved the way for 2022 to become a year of hyper-focus on the issues that matter most to the workforce. Juliette Meunier, EY Americas technology people advisory services leader, shares her thoughts with Forbes on five ways leaders and employers will need to adjust in the coming year — and beyond — as they strive to compete in the War for Talent.
How to Conduct a ‘Stay’ Interview With Your Employees, and Why You Should
These conversations may not always deter someone from leaving, but they will likely improve managers’ understanding, a step toward retaining other valuable people. Fast Company has more.