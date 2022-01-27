Building Cool Events

To celebrate National LEGO Day on Jan. 28, Convene has dug out a few stories we’ve written about the building bricks vis a vis events — plus, the backstory of an upcoming LEGO event.

Author: Michelle Russell

In honor of National LEGO Day on Jan. 28, we bring you this news: It was announced this week that the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention — a popular event that showcases LEGO artists from around the world and their creations — will be held in Rochester April 23-24. Artists set to appear include San Diego–based LEGO master builder Jonathan Lopes, known for his detailed recreations of iconic New York City landmarks.

BrickUniverse began in 2015 in Raleigh, North Carolina, by LEGO fan Greyson Beights, as a way to share his passion for the building bricks with others by bringing a LEGO event to cities around the U.S. BrickUniverse has featured interactive activities like collective LEGO-building zones in dozens of host cities. But due to the pandemic, those touch-friendly zones have been replaced with displays. They may be making a comeback: Beights told a local news station in Rochester that “the decision on those attractions will be made closer to the event. It really depends on the situation with the pandemic.” As does just about everything right now.

Here’s a handful of Convene stories that tie — make that connect — LEGO to the world of events.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.