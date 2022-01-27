People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Jaclyn Dawson

Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Autograph Collection has named Jaclyn Dawson as its new director of sales. In her new position, she will take charge of developing, overseeing, and coordinating all sales initiatives for the California boutique resort. Dawson has more than 10 years of industry experience and most recently worked as a regional sales leader for Pacifica Hotels.

Andrea Belfanti

The Board of Directors for the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) has promoted Andrea Belfanti from executive director to chief executive officer, effective immediately. Under her leadership, ISHC has sustained robust growth in membership through attracting high-level talent and with an expansion in Europe. Belfanti has helped deliver professional development and networking opportunities for ISHC members and the hospitality industry, and has published research and nurtured a diverse pipeline up future hospitality leaders.

Alissa Steele

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has added Alissa Steele to its marketing team. As marketing manager, Steele will develop and execute marketing activities in support of sales and branding initiatives for the PHLCVB and its partners. Before joining the organization, she served as advertising specialist for the Philadelphia Phillies and advertising coordinator at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Jack Chiasson and Karin Soyster Fitzgerald

The Meetings Industry Fund has elected new officers to two-year terms. Jack Chiasson, who retired in 2017 after a 30-plus year career in non-profit organization management, was elected chairman. Karin Soyster Fitzgerald, an experienced association executive who currently serves as association consultant for Precision Meetings & Events, was elected secretary. Both Chiasson and Soyster are former PCMA Capital Chapter presidents and long-time volunteers.