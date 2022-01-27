Charlotte Shines as A One-of-A-Kind Event Destination

Catch the view from one of more than 6,000 distinctive hotel rooms in Uptown Charlotte, all within walking distance of its compact convention district and new $126.9 million convention center expansion, and you’ll come to a key conclusion –– as a premier meetings destination, the safe and affordable Queen City is in a class of its own.

With first-rate arts and culture, elite sports attractions, dynamic nightlife and a wide offering of more than 200 enticing restaurants in Uptown alone, North Carolina’s largest city stands out from the crowd for event planners seeking a vibrant, inspiring setting to showcase their organization. Its comprehensive “One CRVA” model allows the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) to tap into a wealth of shared knowledge and resources, along with its multiple managed venues, to develop customized event solutions for planners and shape a range of guest experiences.

At the heart of these experiences is the newly-expanded 600,000-square-foot Charlotte Convention Center, one of only two in the country with a lightrail line running through it, connecting directly to attractions within Uptown and the wider city. Among its 55 meeting rooms, the Center features two flexible 10,000-square-foot spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, each divisible into 19 configurations to meet a variety of client needs and event capacities.

Adding to the ideal Charlotte meeting experience are the city’s many distinctive national attractions, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the luxurious SouthPark Mall, the historic Bojangles Entertainment Complex, Carowinds theme park, and the U.S. National Whitewater Center, where event attendees can challenge their team-building skills in a range of exciting outdoor events, including whitewater rafting. Additionally, Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) is just seven miles from Uptown.

