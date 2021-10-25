Discover the Ease of Meeting in Chicago Northwest

Meet Chicago Northwest makes it easy to safely get back to meetings and events.

Attendees from anywhere in the continental U.S. can travel to Chicago Northwest in less than four hours, thanks to the region’s convenient location at the edge of O’Hare International, one of the nation’s busiest airports.

And not only is Chicago Northwest at the intersection of several major highways, free parking abounds.

In fact, planners and attendees alike will appreciate Chicago Northwest’s big city convenience without the prices.

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel features 100,000 square feet of column-free trade show space plus an additional 50,000 square feet of ballroom space as well as 500 guest rooms—so attendees can mingle under one roof.

The Schaumburg Collection includes the Renaissance as well as the nearby Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago and Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Schaumburg Woodfield—over 700 committable rooms connected by convenient walkable access and shuttle transportation.

Chicago Northwest also features two beautiful meeting hotels in Itasca—perfect locations for your regional meetings and retreats. Sitting on acres of green space, the Westin Chicago Northwest offers 416 sleeping rooms and 50,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, while the Eaglewood Resort & Spa is the closest full-service resort to O’Hare.

In all, Chicago Northwest offers 60+ hotels with 10,000 total guest rooms.

Wherever they stay in the region, attendees will find plenty to do—and plenty to eat. The region’s 500-plus restaurants satisfy all tastes, including those who want Chicagoland’s famous local specialties. Popular attractions include Woodfield Mall—one of the largest malls in the U.S.—and the new Topgolf Schaumburg, an ideal spot for teeing up a team-building activity.

Meet Chicago Northwest can help you plan the perfect stress-free meeting, with an added incentive for bookings. Visit ChicagoNorthwest.com/incentive.