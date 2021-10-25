Tap Into Greater Phoenix’s Wellness Resources for Your Next Meeting

When meeting attendees gather in Greater Phoenix, they’ll discover a destination where wellness is a way of life.

Surrounded by the serenity of lush Sonoran Desert landscapes, Greater Phoenix abounds with outdoor event spaces that invigorate attendees with sunny skies, fresh air and mesmerizing views.

Greater Phoenix is also home to more than 40 full-service hotels—many offering renowned spas and wellness activities.

“As planners continue looking for ways to add wellness components to their meetings, we’re increasing our creative and thoughtful offerings,” says Bill Hunter, director of sales and marketing at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, home to Aji Spa and more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space. “Whether your attendees are seeking rejuvenating spa treatments, sustainably and locally sourced cuisine, in-room amenities or outdoor programming, we offer it all through the lens of the surrounding Sonoran Desert. This trend is here to stay and there is no limit to the ways we can celebrate wellness together.”

At CIVANA, a wellness-focused resort that welcomes corporate events and leadership gatherings, guests can take health-and-wellness classes throughout the day—starting with sunrise yoga and ending with sunset sound healing.

The new ADERO Scottsdale resort, located in a certified Dark Sky Community, offers stunning starry vistas by night and access to 55,000 acres of desert-inspired activities by day.

Additionally, the Phoenix Convention Center’s Canyon on Third features 80,000 square feet of urban, outdoor event space in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Planners are invited to customize this vast canvas, with options ranging from group fitness programming to live bands and food trucks set against a tranquil sunset.

Meeting attendees will find opportunities to reset, recharge and relax throughout Greater Phoenix, allowing them to maintain their focus on wellness as they reconnect with colleagues.

