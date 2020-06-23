Author: Michelle Russell

We wrote about the debut of the DI House Band — a 17-member band of destination professionals under the leadership of former record producer Gregg Shapiro — last year after their hit performance at Destinations International’s 2019 Annual Convention in St. Louis.

Like many upcoming events, the 2020 Destinations International Annual Convention, July 14-15, will be a digital event, but the lack of a physical stage is not stopping the music. Shapiro, co-founder, chief creative officer, and president of travel marketing company Tempest, told Convene that while he couldn’t get the band together for a live performance, he and his “partner in crime, Adam Sacks,” president of Tourism Economics and fellow musician, created a “meaningful way” for the group to perform virtually: They produced a music video “to keep people’s spirits high and to promote the recovery the best way I know how.”

The song, titled “That’s What DMOs Are Made To Do,” also mirrors a message from Caitlyn Blizzard, CDME, vice president of communications at DI. “As we all know, destination organizations are invaluable to their communities and their importance has never been more valuable than now,” she wrote in a statement introducing the song.

Props to Sacks for composing the lyrics and to Shapiro for the production work — not to mention Maritz Global Events President David Peckinpaugh, who sure plays a mean box of pasta. Watch the video below.