Destination Cleveland is Committed to Welcoming Events Back to the City

Author: Ascend Media

Even as COVID-19 put a halt to in-person events in 2020, Destination Cleveland used that time to plan for the future. Collaborating with the major health-care institutions in the area, the organization created and unveiled an initiative to help ensure a safe and responsible reopening of Cleveland’s hospitality, entertainment, and tourism industries.

Known as CLEAN COMMITTED, the program was created in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, the MetroHealth System, and University Hospitals. The initiative establishes a standard set of protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the community and, therefore, enhance visitor safety. Elements of the program include guidelines regarding cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, engineering controls, staff training, visitor practices, and workforce policies. More than 900 venues, hotels, attractions, restaurants, and businesses throughout the city have committed to follow the practices outlined, while also following federal, state, and local guidelines. A complete list of CLEAN COMMITTED businesses can be found on the Destination Cleveland website.

Additionally, event organizers can arrange for CLEAN KITS to provide to attendees. These individually sealed packets include a face mask, hand sanitizer, and a list of recommended practices to follow when in public.

With businesses on board to promote the health and safety of visitors, this football city is eager to welcome the 86th NFL Draft from April 29-May 1, 2021. This in-person festival will not only feature the actual draft but also the NFL Draft Experience, where fans can celebrate the sport, enjoy interactive exhibits, and participate in autograph sessions.

Destination Cleveland also is poised to meet the ever-changing needs of meeting planners hosting hybrid events. Hotels and venues have developed technological solutions to successfully help event organizers reach their goals and objectives. Any events, whether hybrid or in-person, will be infused with Cleveland’s distinct style of incorporating sports, culture, and rock and roll.

Destination Cleveland will share this unique flair and highlight the city’s genuine hospitality and dynamic corporate community during PCMA Convening Leaders 2021. As an Official Network Partner, the bureau will host the session titled “What Marketers Need to Do Now to Thrive in Our Next Normal” at 12:10 p.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 13. The presentation will feature Joe Pulizzi, best-selling author and founder of the Content Marketing Institute and Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, which is held every fall in Cleveland. He will provide association staff with practical tools and ideas for connecting with their members through relevant content during this period of change and uncertainty.

“Supporting events like Convening Leaders gives our team the opportunity to do what we do best — connect with meeting planners on a personal level to tailor offerings that meet and surpass their needs and objectives,” said Gordon Taylor III, Destination Cleveland vice president of convention sales & services. “The educational opportunities and industry research provided by our PCMA partnership elevates our work of creating memorable and personal experiences for planners and attendees who choose Cleveland.”

To kick off the planning process, call (216) 875-6615 or e-mail meetingsales@destinationcle.org.