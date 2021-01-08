Digital Experience Makers: 3. Talk To Me in Numbers

 

In 2021 all events will be optional. How do you determine the value of your event and prioritize one option over another? Join the CEO of Caspian Agency, Heather Mason, as she explains how to evaluate, strategize, and measure hybrid events to ensure financial success. Using Convening Leaders 2021 as her example, Heather outlines the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that will determine the event’s success, and how strategic decisions were made using data. With this framework, you don’t have to ask for a seat at the leadership table. You can bring your own damn chair! Because you’re not just producing an event, you’re delivering tangible value for your organization.

  • Duration: 00:32:14
  • Date: 01/07/2021
January 8, 2021