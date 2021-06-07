DES Expert Hour Insights: Justin Choy

In the APAC Digital Event Strategist (DES) certification course for Module 4, our students learned about technology and production. Subject matter expert Justin Choy, Vice President ICVFX APAC & Managing Director HK at Creative Technology lead the discussion on the topic and shared with us: What is the one thing to look out for in an event platform?

Virtual and hybrid events have taken over the industry amidst the restrictive measures that the pandemic brought about. Initially, these events took place on collaborative platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. However, in the past year curated event platforms have increasingly proliferated digital events.

Amongst the myriad of dedicated event platforms that is available, how do we choose which event platform is suitable for us? Previously, PCMA had discussed Three Simple Steps to Choosing the Right Tech Platform for Your Virtual Events, and Justin shares another key factor that we should consider in our decision making.

“I can’t nail it down to one thing but what I can say is, find someone you trust! It’s so difficult because there are so many things involved in planning an event. Find that person or company that you trust and ask them for advice. Because, if you trust them, that means they’re pretty good right? And if they’re pretty good that means they’ve done this before. And if they’ve done this before then they are a very valuable asset to have. We’re a vendor, but don’t be scared to approach us to come up with a solution. Instead of giving us laundry lists items, say ‘here’s my problem and I need you to help me solve it’.

The best people to trust are the ones that don’t agree with you all the time. They’re the ones that push back. I will always push back to every single one of my clients and say, hey is this something that you really need? Is it a nice to have, or a must have? And we will drill down with you to figure out what’s the actual thing that will give you the best solution for achieving that – instead of, just trying to sell you everything on the shelf. If you needed a quick and dirty way to figure out who you can trust, if someone just says ‘yes, yes.’ you probably can’t trust them.”

Sign up for our upcoming Digital Event Strategist course, to find out what else your peers and leaders are discussing.

Meet DES APAC Expert, Justin Choy, Vice President ICVFX APAC & Managing Director HK at Creative Technology.

He leads several design teams in creating unique and innovative systems and workflows to create the one-of-a-kind experiences that have become synonymous with the CT name. He specializes in large-format and new visual media by challenging the boundaries of unimaginable visual graphics experiences. His recent work includes leading virtual production initiatives and in-camera visual effects in both live events and the film and scripted space.